DIVERNON, Ill. — A windstorm kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust off farm fields Monday, causing numerous crashes and killing at least six people on Interstate 55 in south-central Illinois, police said.

The late morning crashes involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said.

The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis. More than 30 people were taken to hospitals with injuries from the crashes, which took place in both the southbound and northbound lanes.

Starrick told reporters that it was a spring version of a "whiteout situation" typically seen in winter snowstorms.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” he said.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s very flat, very few trees,” meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. “It’s been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose.”

Starrick said parts of I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m., the state police said a 17-mile stretch of the highway was shut down between north of Litchfield and south of Springfield. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

The state police said the crashes occurred around 11 a.m. north of the Farmersville area, one on northbound I-55 and numerous others on southbound I-55. The police said the ages of people injured range from 2 years old to 80.

The Auburn Travel Center, a gas station in Divernon, was established as a reunification spot for travelers.

