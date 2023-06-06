UPDATED at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday to correct that man who died was a passenger

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Ballwin died Saturday after a car he was riding in hit a truck that had been abandoned on Interstate 44, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 31-year-old Thomas D. Brennecke.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-44, east of South Lindbergh Boulevard.

Brennecke was a passenger in a car driven by Brandon Pritchett, 30, the patrol said. Pritchett was seriously injured, and an online Highway Patrol report said Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, causing death.

Pritchett was driving a 1999 Ford Contour sedan. A 2006 Ford F550 truck was parked, abandoned, and partly blocking the far right lane of traffic, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Pritchett's car hit the back of the truck. Brennecke died at the scene.

Pritchett and Brennecke were not wearing seat belts, the patrol report said.

Thompson said the truck that was abandoned was similar to a tow truck. He said investigators learned from the truck company the name of the man who was supposed to be driving the truck but haven't reached him yet.

The patrol's crash report said the driver, Pritchett, was from Kirkwood, but his arrest record showed a hometown of St. Peters.