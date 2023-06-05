ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Ballwin died Saturday after his car hit a truck that had been abandoned on Interstate 44, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 31-year-old Thomas D. Brennecke.

A passenger riding with Brennecke was seriously injured. The patrol said the injured man is Brandon Pritchett, 30, of Kirkwood.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-44, east of South Lindbergh Boulevard.

Brennecke was driving a 1999 Ford Contour sedan. A 2006 Ford F550 truck was parked, abandoned, and partly blocking the traffic lane. Brennecke's car hit the back of the truck. Brennecke died at the scene.