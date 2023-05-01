FARMERSVILLE, Ill. — A 17-mile stretch of Interstate 55 in central Illinois was shut down in both directions Monday because of multiple crashes with injuries amid blowing dust causing low visibility.

The Illinois State Police said officers responded about 10:55 a.m. to the crashes in an area near milepost 76 north of Farmersville, about 75 miles north of St. Louis.

As of 2 p.m., the Illinois State Police said the highway was closed between milepost 63 north of Litchfield and milepost 80 south of Springfield. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

I-55 is the main interstate connecting St. Louis and Chicago.

