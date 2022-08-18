Body cameras capture harrowing footage of St. Louis-area flood rescues

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Twenty minutes before his shift ended, St. Louis County police Officer Nathan Phillips found himself waist-deep in rapidly moving water while trying to smash through a Buick’s passenger side front window.

It was just before 6 a.m. on July 26, the morning torrential rains devastated the St. Louis region and turned roads and parking lots into bodies of water. Two people died in the flash flood, and water ravaged homes, cars and possessions.

But as flash flooding rocked the region that morning, officers like Phillips sprung into action and went beyond their typical traffic and support roles to wade into dangerous floodwaters and rescue residents, as fire departments scrambled to respond to a barrage of calls.

The St. Louis County Police Department last week released footage from Phillips’ body camera showing his rescue of a woman who found herself stuck in a car as the water level quickly rose higher and higher near Lucas Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue.

“It was definitely the most nervous I have been on pretty much any call because … I can deal with people, but Mother Nature is a whole different animal,” said Phillips, who has spent his six-year law enforcement career as an officer in the county.

Despite his nerves, Phillips remained calm enough to crack jokes as he struggled to break the woman’s car window.

The 90-second clip captures what Phillips saw as he waded into the water toward the vehicle and began hitting the car window repeatedly while water rushed around him.

“I don't know what her windows were made of, but they didn't respond to the glass breaking tips on any of my tools the way normal windows do,” he said. “I just kept wailing on that thing and it just kept making little tiny spider web marks on it.”

Phillips and a good Samaritan eventually succeeded in breaking the window and were able to pull it outward so the woman could climb out, and the trio could make their way back to dry land.

Just about an hour before that rescue, in St. Charles, police officers Mike Wehrli and Jeffrey Burnett were called to Cole Boulevard and Elm Street for a report of a man stuck in his car.

Wehrli said he and Burnett could tell the water was up over the car’s hood, so they contacted the fire department, who told them they did not have someone to send.

“So, Officer Burnett and I just said, ‘Looks like it's up to us,’” Wehrli said. “And we went in and grabbed him.”

Wehrli said the freezing water got deeper as they waded toward the man's car, with waves eventually splashing against the men's chests.

The St. Charles Police Department released Burnett's body camera footage — Wehlri's camera fell off in the water — and it captures the two officers in a similar situation as Phillips, standing in rushing water and struggling to break the vehicle’s window even after repeated blows to the glass. Wehlri told the Post-Dispatch they just didn't have the right tools.

"I'm giving this knife back to the company," Wehlri says in the video lightheartedly as Burnett laughs and the downpour persists.

Shortly after, they begin to move around to the driver's side of the vehicle to try to open that door.

"Oh, (expletive), man, I'm floating," Burnett says with a chuckle.

With help from the man inside the car, the officers eventually opened the driver’s door against the pressure of the water. They wrapped a rope around the driver, and the three headed toward higher ground.

Wehrli, who has been a police officer for 24 years, told the Post-Dispatch he went back to the spot after the water receded and saw how the car was wedged up on a fire hydrant and parked next to a guardrail overlooking a 15-20 foot drop to a gully that was full of water at the time of the rescue.

Both Wehrli and Phillips noted how precarious it is for anyone to walk in flood water because there’s no way to detect curbs, drop offs and other hazards — including open manholes.

Phillips described taking about four-inch steps and scooting his feet forward to feel for the ground in front of him as he waded through the water.

“(If) you hit something, you could trip and fall and get swept under the car, so there's all kinds of hazards,” Wehrli said. “So, we moved forward carefully and just tried to assess the situation as we were moving forward while making sure we're still in control of ourselves, because we can't do him any good if we get ourselves in any trouble.”