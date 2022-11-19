Boil advisory lifted for downtown, Soulard, Old North

ST. LOUIS — City water officials Saturday morning lifted a boil advisory in place across downtown and adjacent neighborhoods following a Friday morning water main break.

It was the second time in less than two years that a water main broke in the area around Lucas and 13th streets in Downtown West. In May 2021, a 36-inch main broke, sending water gushing onto Tucker Boulevard and into parking garages along Lucas Street for the Washington Avenue lofts.

The break Friday didn't appear quite as severe, but it, too, involved a 36-inch main at 13th and Lucas streets and flooded at least one loft building parking garage. It wasn't immediately clear if it was the same water main.

City officials didn't find any contamination as a result of the break and issued the advisory as a precaution. It affected about 30,000 people and included downtown and adjacent neighborhoods such as Soulard, St. Louis Place, Old North St. Louis, Carr Square and Columbus Square.

