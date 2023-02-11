ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 17-year-old boy died after being gunned down Friday night near Florissant in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was shot shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department.

He was found in a parking lot and later died at the hospital, officials said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at (636) 529-8210. To remain anonymous, or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).