LINCOLN COUNTY — A 5-year-old boy from St. Charles was crushed to death Sunday after falling from his uncle's farm tractor in Lincoln County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol refused to release the name of the child.

The boy was killed about 1 p.m. Sunday on Apex Lane, a gravel road on private property in northeastern Lincoln County.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Logan Bolton said the boy was on a John Deere 8230 tractor operated by an uncle, a 59-year-old man from Foley, Missouri.

The tractor's door was open, police said, and the boy fell out and was run over by the tractor.

The uncle could not be reached for comment Monday. Bolton said the death was accidental and the uncle was not arrested or cited for any violation.

The scene is south of Elsberry and within a few miles of the Leach Memorial Conservation Area.