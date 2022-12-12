Burst pipe floods part of Lambert's Concourse C, causes flight delays

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Flooding due to a burst water pipe spurred closure Monday of part of Concourse C at St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 1 for about seven hours and delayed some flights.

Roger Lotz, a Lambert spokesman, said the gate change delays were of less than an hour and some lasted only a few minutes. The flooding left up to three inches of standing water from gates C2 to C12.

Lotz said the incident occurred about 6:50 a.m. and required the closing of the concourse until about 1:45 p.m. Passengers were taken by buses on the tarmac to other open gates on the concourse.

Some gates remained closed at 1:45 p.m. as drying efforts continued; that was expected to continue through Monday night. American Airlines is the main airline on the concourse, which also handles some other carriers.

Airport officials didn't cite a specific cause but noted that the pipe is in an older terminal.