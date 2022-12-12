 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burst pipe floods part of Lambert's Concourse C, causes flight delays

St. Louis Lambert International Airport

St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 1. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Flooding due to a burst water pipe spurred closure Monday of part of Concourse C at St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 1 for about seven hours and delayed some flights.

Roger Lotz, a Lambert spokesman, said the gate change delays were of less than an hour and some lasted only a few minutes. The flooding left up to three inches of standing water from gates C2 to C12.

Lotz said the incident occurred about 6:50 a.m. and required the closing of the concourse until about 1:45 p.m. Passengers were taken by buses on the tarmac to other open gates on the concourse. 

Some gates remained closed at 1:45 p.m. as drying efforts continued; that was expected to continue through Monday night. American Airlines is the main airline on the concourse, which also handles some other carriers.

Airport officials didn't cite a specific cause but noted that the pipe is in an older terminal.

