ST. LOUIS — One person was killed when two vehicles collided at a St. Louis intersection just after midnight Wednesday, causing one of the cars to flip several times.

The crash was at Vandeventer and Washington avenues, on the western border of the Grand Center neighborhood. St. Louis dispatch got the first call at around 12:05 a.m. Thursday.

In a brief summary of the crash, police did not say how old the person was who died at the crash site. Police also have not said if anyone else was hurt.

The department's accident-reconstruction team is handling the investigation.