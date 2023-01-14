Centreville woman dies on I-70 in St. Charles County after truck strikes guardrail

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 34-year-old Metro East woman died Friday after her pickup truck struck a guardrail on westbound Interstate 70 west of Bryan Road.

Anisha L. Kyles of Centreville was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 around 6:30 a.m. near the highway's 215-mile marker when she hit the back of a Jeep Wrangler, causing her truck to veer off the road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Kyles, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. The truck continued to skid down the highway before hitting the guardrail a second time, the patrol said.

Kyles was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 on Friday morning and diverted traffic to Bryan. The crash was along the border between O'Fallon, Missouri, and Lake Saint Louis.