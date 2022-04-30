Charges: Man beats coworker with lug wrench in parking spat in St. Peters

ST. PETERS — A Hanley Hills man beat a coworker in the head with a wrench during an argument over a parking space outside their workplace, according to charges filed Friday.

Roderick Provenchain, 55, of the 7700 block of Monroe Drive, was charged in St. Charles County Circuit Court with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to charges, Provenchain argued with a fellow employee of Reckitt Benckiser on April 20 about a parking space in a lot along Kelly Boulevard outside the company's building. Police said the men did not know each other despite both working at the consumer goods company's manufacturing plant.

During the argument, Provenchain grabbed a four-way lug wrench from his vehicle's trunk and struck his coworker several times in the head while yelling "I'm gonna kill you," charges said.

The victim suffered several cuts to his head and a torn left ear that required stitches, charges said. A witness identified Provenchain in a photo spread.

Provenchain admitted to arguing over the parking spot but told police he struck his coworker in self-defense, claiming he had a hammer, charges said. No witnesses saw the victim with a hammer.

The victim "froze" when Provenchain attacked him, charges said. He still suffers from some paralysis and dizziness when walking, and recently quit his job over fears of another attack. Police found a four-way lug wrench in Provenchain's trunk when officers arrested him.

Provenchain was on probation for domestic assault at the time, police said in court documents. A judge set Provenchain's bail at $50,000. He was in custody Saturday and did not yet have a lawyer.

