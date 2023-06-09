St. Louis issued a precautionary boil advisory over portions of Southside neighborhoods Friday after a water main break in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood caused low water pressure.

The advisory from the city's water division includes a portion of South St. Louis bounded by the Mississippi River, Robert Avenue, Morgan Ford Road and Taft Avenue.

A second area affected is roughly between Flyer Avenue, Watson Road, Chippewa Street and Jamieson Avenue.

Water spewed across Donovan Avenue near Lansdowne Avenue after a 20-inch main pipe broke around 11:30 a.m. Friday, leaving some nearby residents without running water.

James LeGrand, the manager of LeGrand’s Market and Catering, watched the water gushing between the sidewalks in front of his business.

“I knew that the water was going to flow downhill from this point, so, I knew it wasn't going to come in," he said. "But I kind of had beachfront property there for a minute.”

LeGrand said that the water pressure at his business, which remained open Friday afternoon, dropped following the break but he didn't lose service.

Across the street at the Bellemont apartments, though, residents such as Gina Mastrantonio were left without running water; service hadn't been restored as of Friday evening.

Nick Desideri, the communications director for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said the cause of the water main break is not yet known. Repair crews were working Friday night.

The city recommends that residents boil water for three minutes prior to preparing food or brushing their teeth. It also recommends that residents disinfect dishes in a solution of water and bleach, and that they don't use ice that comes from a household ice maker. Water users can check for updates and additional recommendations at stlwater.com.

Mastrantonio said the water reached the bottom of her car doors, which was parked at a curb near the water main break. She moved the car before it was damaged, she said.

“I've been here for quite some time now, and this is the first time that's ever happened,” Mastrantonio said.

The water main break comes less than a month after a broken water main shut down sections of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in both directions.

An aldermanic committee voted Wednesday to advance a plan to increase water rates 40% in the next fiscal year to update aging infrastructure. Desideri said Friday’s break demonstrates the need of the rate hike.

“We need that funding,” Desideri said at a press conference Friday. "The city needs that long-overdue funding to really make sure that we can sustain our day-to-day operations, make sure that we can repair these breaks when they happen and respond quickly to minimize the inconvenience to residents and surrounding businesses.”