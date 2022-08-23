Coroner identifies construction workers who died in Edwardsville manhole

EDWARSDVILLE — The Madison County coroner on Monday identified two construction workers who died in a manhole while working at a residential construction site in Edwardsville last week.

At least 18 first responders worked to recover the bodies of Bethalto resident Cody W. Toenyes, 22, and Edwardsville resident Jack M. Pfund, 19, Friday evening in the 100 block of East Union Street, authorities said.

Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn said he believed both men died from suffocation but will make a final ruling once routine toxicology results are returned.

Toenyes and Pfund were working at the construction site Friday evening when they entered the manhole, which was found to contain very little oxygen and a buildup of toxic gases, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said in a news release last week.

Pfund’s family owns the construction company the two worked for, Pfund Construction. Kathie Opel, of the Weinheimer Opel Law Firm, is representing the family and their company.

She issued a statement on their behalf this week.

"The Pfund Construction family suffered a tragic loss of two members of our team on Friday,” the statement reads. “We are all grieving this loss and respectfully request privacy and appreciate your understanding during this incredibly difficult time."

According to his obituary, Pfund worked as an operation coordinator for the company and “has loved construction since the moment he could walk.” That love only intensified as he grew older, according to his obituary.

Toenyes was a member of the fishing club Missouri B.A.S.S. Masters, rode motorcycles and enjoyed working with his hands, according to his obituary.

“He was an incredibly hard worker who loved what he did and everyone he worked with,” the obituary stated.

He was engaged to Justin Joiner. The two have a young daughter together and another on the way.

The men’s deaths remain under investigation by the Edwardsville Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the deaths but would not release additional information until they have completed their investigation.

Spokesman Scott Allen said according to law OSHA has six months to complete the investigation.