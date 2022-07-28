Coworker says man who died in St. Louis flood was a 'great guy, everybody loved him'

ST. LOUIS — The 60-year-old man who died in St. Louis' West End during Tuesday's historic rainfall was Kumsa Heyi, the city medical examiner's office confirmed Thursday.

Heyi died just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on Enright Avenue, near Skinker Boulevard, after his vehicle was submerged in floodwater.

Police were called to the area at 9:57 a.m. and were told upon arrival that someone had pulled him from the vehicle.

Heyi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Damon Broaddus, 57, of St. Louis County, said Heyi was his coworker at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, noting Heyi worked at a Burger King in the airport run by HMSHost, a national highway and airport food-service company.

An HMSHost spokesperson confirmed Heyi had worked for the company for 12 years.

The company's president and CEO, Steve Johnson, said in a statement Wednesday that Heyi was an exceptional employee.

"The HMSHost family is shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Kumsa Heyi," he wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, victims, and everyone affected by the St. Louis area flash floods. We are in awe of the rescue efforts by local public safety and stand by the community with a broken heart and open arms."

Broaddus said he last talked to Heyi on Monday when the two caught up after not seeing each for a long time because of the pandemic and working in different areas of the airport.

"He was a great guy," he said. "I mean, everybody loved him. He always smiled, you know, and greeted people. He was a good guy, probably one of the last good guys out there."

Online records indicate Heyi last lived in a unit at 5617 Enright Avenue, an apartment building that caught fire in May and displaced 24 families and injured one resident.

A sign posted on the building Wednesday said the structure was condemned.

Octavia Richardson, 30, was charged with first-degree arson involving an injury or death in connection to the fire.

Heyi's cause and manner of death remain under investigation, according to the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office.

Online records indicate Heyi was also known as Kumsa Goda.

One other person died Tuesday, a semi-truck driver in Hazelwood. Police said Wednesday there was evidence the man's entire semi-truck was submerged in the flood waters and his body was found in the area.

That man's identity has not been released evening pending family notification.