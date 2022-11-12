 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash on Interstate 44 leads to major traffic delays

ST. LOUIS — A crash on eastbound Interstate 44 here Saturday caused a traffic jam stretching back miles. 

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on I-44 near Madison Street, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported. 

The three-hour delay led to a traffic jam that backed up to I-44 and 13th Street. Officials estimated the crash would be cleared by about 10 a.m. 

The crash occurred on a morning of snowy conditions in the St. Louis metro area, largely south of I-44 and east of Interstate 70.

An early morning snow brought at least three inches of snowfall to those areas and six inches in parts of the Metro East. 

