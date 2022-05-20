Crews look for signs a tornado hit Franklin County and Breese, Illinois

Rick Pautler cleans up debris from in front of his son's house in the 800 block of Glendower Drive in Kirkwood on Friday, May 20, 2022. The tree limb was blown down late afternoon on Thursday when a when an EF-0 tornado cut a three mile path from Kirkwood to Ladue. No one was home when the tree limb landed on the house. Clean up of damage from the storm continued during the day on Friday. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Robert Thomasson with Ryan Lawn and Tree carries away a part of a tree branch fell onto a two cars in the 1500 block of Renderer Drive in Warson Woods on Friday, May 20, 2022. The tree was blown over late afternoon on Thursday when a when an EF-0 tornado cut a three mile path from Kirkwood to Ladue. No one was hurt when the trees hit the cars. Clean up of damage from the storm continued during the day on Friday. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The chopped up remains of a large cottonwood tree are removed from two yards and a house off Renderer Drive in Warson Woods on Friday, May 20, 2022. The tree destroyed a playhouse made by Robert Becker for his daughter over 30 years ago and landed on the roof of his neighbor's house. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Henry Hemstedt, left, of Hemstedt Roofing, secures shingles on a home on Friday, May 20, 2022, as a homeowner next door, who chose not to give his name, secures a tarp on his East A Street home in Belleville after Thursday's storms caused damage to many downtown buildings. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Robert Thomasson with Ryan Lawn and Tree cuts up a tree that fell onto a two cars in the 1500 block of Renderer Drive in Warson Woods on Friday, May 20, 2022. The tree was blown over late afternoon on Thursday when a when an EF-0 tornado cut a three mile path from Kirkwood to Ladue. No one was hurt when the trees hit the cars. Clean up of damage from the storm continued during the day on Friday. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Scott Baker, former pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Belleville, walks among the debris from most of the church's roof on Friday, May 20, 2022, after it was ripped from the downtown building during Thursday's storm. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Jose Senaca looks for a drain in his yard on Bates Street at Arendes Drive in the Bevo Mill neighborhood after heavy storms flooded four cars and a basement on his street on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Onlookers photograph a flooded Bates Street at Arendes Drive in the Bevo Mill neighborhood after storms caused flood damage to cars and some basements on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Weather experts already confirmed a weak tornado hit the Kirkwood area Thursday. Now the focus shifts to Franklin County in Missouri and Clinton County in Illinois.
The National Weather Service is sending survey teams to those locations Friday morning to see if damage has the signature of a tornado.
They will be in the towns of Leslie and St. Clair in Franklin County, and Breese in Clinton County.
No injuries were reported in the storms.
The Kirkwood tornado is confirmed as an EF0, the lowest of the tornado ratings. It downed trees along its 3-mile path around 5 p.m. Thursday, damaging homes and cars, including in Warson Woods.
High winds near Breese damaged sheds and grain bins, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring. Debris was 7,000 feet in the air. "It looks like it was a tornado," he said.
About 6,000 Ameren utility customers in Missouri and Illinois were still without power Friday morning.
The drivers of two vehicles were killed Thursday night in a collision in Pike County, Missouri, authorities said.
