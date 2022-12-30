Crews scoop up vegetables dumped along I-44 in truck crash

A truck crashed into a concrete barrier along Interstate 44 in Oakland on Friday morning, scattering piles of vegetables along the highway. The trucker was seriously hurt.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. on eastbound I-44 at South Holmes Avenue in Oakland, and the right lane was closed through the morning rush hour.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said William E. Borts was driving the 2020 Volvo VNL truck that went off the right side of the highway and struck a concrete barrier.

Borts, 48, of Cleveland, Ohio, was treated at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur.