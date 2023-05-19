Bissell said deputies contacted Helms' fishing buddies, who told police they hadn't gone fishing with him that day but told them where he would usually go when he was alone.

Deputies found his truck and boat trailer parked on Big Woods Trail near a lake, about nine miles south of De Soto, Bissell said.

A police dog tracked his scent down to the water and police located his body in the lake just after midnight Wednesday.

Helms' cause of death was not immediately released, but police do not suspect foul play. Bissell said his death was not connected to the fatal fire in De Soto that happened around the same time Wednesday.