UPDATED with more from police corporal on river conditions, location of body

TECUMSEH, Mo. — A rheumatologist who was a professor emeritus at Washington University School of Medicine died Sunday while fishing in the Ozarks.

Dr. Richard D. Brasington, 71, drowned on the North Fork of the White River on Sunday, said Gene Britt with the Ozark County coroner's office.

The area is near Tecumseh, Missouri, in southern Missouri, about 220 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Brasington was fishing and wading in the water before he drowned, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Johnathan Roberts of the Missouri Highway Patrol said a kayaker found Brasington's body about 1 p.m. Sunday in about two feet of water. Brasington had gone fishing at his cabin alone. He last spoke with his wife by telephone about 10 a.m. Sunday, and told her he was going fishing, Roberts said.

Roberts said the North Fork River, known as a trout stream, is a fast-moving river, with clear water but fairly strong currents. From Brasington's cabin to where his body was discovered has different levels of water, from about six or seven feet deep near his cabin to the two-foot deep where the kayaker found him.

Because Brasington was fishing alone, it's unclear why he drowned but Roberts said Brasington was wearing chest waders and apparently wading in the water. Roberts said chest waders can pose dangers if someone falls.

"If you fall into the water, they fill up with water very quickly and they are hard to get off," Roberts said. "The chest wader restricts your mobility a lot. It seems like every year we have a duck hunter or a fisherman who drowns. They step off into a deeper water or they trip and fall and their waders fill up."

Roberts said "we can't say that is what happened" to Brasington but that is the investigators' theory.

The Washington University Rheumatology Division said in announcing Brasington's death that he was a beloved former director of the fellowship training program in the Division of Rheumatology at Washington University School of Medicine from 1996 to 2019.

"'Dr. B,' as we liked to call him, was a friend and mentor to several generations of rheumatologists who will forever remember him as a fierce advocate and a dedicated teacher," according to the Division of Rheumatology's Facebook post.

The Richard Brasington Teaching Award was established in 2019 when Brasington retired. Fellows vote every year to recognize a faculty member "who embodies Dr. B’s dedication to teaching and mentorship," the division's post said.

Dr. Bharat Kumar, a clinical assistant professor of Internal Medicine-Immunology at the University of Iowa, had been a mentee of Brasington. In the online edition of The Rheumatologist, Kumar said Brasington "leaves a legacy of excellence as an outstanding clinician, educator, scholar."

Brasington led research into a lupus treatment, as featured in a 2011 Post-Dispatch article. He was on staff recently with Memorial Hospital in Chester, Illinois.