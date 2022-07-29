Dozens clear out after Hazelwood apartments declared uninhabitable after flood

HAZELWOOD — Lucy Woolfolk had just minutes to get out of her apartment early Tuesday morning when it started to flood.

On Friday, she was rushing out again.

Woolfolk, 58, was one of the dozens of people forced to leave The Reserve at Winding Creek near Interstate 270 in Hazelwood by 6 p.m. Friday after it was declared unfit for human habitation.

She was still rifling through her belongings around 1 p.m., finding a waterlogged speaker and some ruined Bath and Body Works products in her bedroom.

Asked where she'd go next, Woolfolk just sighed.

"That's a good question," she said.

Woolfolk was one of many residents left picking up — and wringing out — the pieces on Friday after the second round of torrential rain and flash flooding in three days.

The region received a record 9 inches of rain on Tuesday, smashing the old mark, set in 1915, by more than 2 inches. Fire departments rescued more than 400 people across the region. Then on Thursday, as the area was just starting to dry off, another storm dropped about 2 to 4 more inches of rain, causing another round of flash flooding and mayhem.

'Scavenger hunt'

At The Reserve at Winding Creek, U-Haul trucks lined the narrow streets while people carted boxes, furniture and clothes to their vehicles.

Heather Jones, 31, was taking her belongings from her second-floor apartment to a storage unit nearby while she looked for another place to live. She said she'd stay with her boyfriend temporarily, but she needed her security deposit back before she could find a new place.

"I live paycheck to paycheck," she said. "This is a lot."

Multi-South Management, which oversees The Reserve, planned to return all security deposits and let residents out of their leases. If they were behind on rent, the company wouldn't pursue them, said CEO David Shores.

Jones said she'd gotten fliers the previous day from nonprofits with links to applications for rental assistance and information about shelters and other resources.

But even with the tips, she and people like Tracy Allen, 51, were left to go on a "scavenger hunt" to find a U-Haul available to rent and get out in time.

Allen's car was totaled in the rain, and she said she was frustrated that the apartment complex's required renter's insurance covered just the building and not her belongings or moving expenses.

"It probably would feel better if they were helping us," she said.

Asked where she'd go next, she, too, just sighed.

"I have no idea," she said.

Public crews, officials

The region's sewer district has a busy few days ahead of it after recent record rainfall.

Metropolitan Sewer District spokesman Sean Hadley said Friday that workers still had more than 1,800 pending calls for service after downpours Tuesday and Thursday. Crews fanned out across the region to address them with vacuums that can unclog sewers and empty waterlogged basements, and Hadley said they would be working through the weekend.

"The stuff from last night, we haven't even gotten to that," he said. "It's a mess."

City and county officials urged home and business owners to report flood damage to emergency management organizations so it would be considered during applications for federal aid.

Supplies will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Road, and at the same time Sunday in the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria, off Brentwood Boulevard just north of Interstate 64.