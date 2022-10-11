Driver arrested after veering onto Overland sidewalk, killing woman

OVERLAND — Police arrested the driver who veered off Woodson Road and onto a sidewalk Monday night, killing a woman.

Kristin L. Freebersyser, 34, of Maryland Heights, died at the scene of the crash about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Freebersyser was struck while on a sidewalk along Woodson Road, north of Tennyson Road.

The 2018 Mercedes Benz that struck Freebersyser did so after veering off the right side of Woodson Road and hitting three parked pickup trucks.

Then after hitting Freebersyser, the driver's car knocked over a street sign that said, "Stop for Pedestrians in Crosswalk." The car then returned to Woodson Road and hit another parked car.

The 45-year-old Overland man who was driving the Mercedes Benz suffered minor injuries and was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital for treatment. The patrol's brief summary of the crash did not say why the driver went off the road.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because he has not been charged.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Highway Patrol said the man was in custody. The crash is being investigated by an accident-reconstruction team. Thompson said the man was being held while troopers continue to investigate and pursue charges.

The man was driving south on Woodson Road when it began hitting the parked pickup trucks. No one was in any of the parked vehicles.