Driver arrested in Overland pedestrian death released from jail

UPDATED at 5:05 p.m. with latest from police

OVERLAND — The driver accused of veering onto an Overland sidewalk and killing a woman Monday night was released from jail without facing charges Tuesday.

Prosecutors wants more investigation, so police will wait for blood test results, look into the suspect's medical history and check his car for possible mechanical problems, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Kristin L. Freebersyser, 34, of Maryland Heights, died at the scene of the crash about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Freebersyser was struck while on a sidewalk along Woodson Road, north of Tennyson Road, police said.

The 2018 Mercedes Benz that hit Freebersyser did so after veering off the right side of Woodson Road and hitting three parked pickup trucks, police said.

Then after hitting Freebersyser, the Mercedes kept going, knocking over a street sign that said, "Stop for Pedestrian in Crosswalk." The car returned to Woodson Road and hit another parked car, police said.

The 45-year-old Overland man who was driving the Mercedes Benz was booked late Monday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and DWI causing death, according to a supervisor at the St. Louis County jail. He was held on a 24-hour hold.

Thompson declined to say what the man was arrested for, but a jail supervisor with St. Louis County released those details to the Post-Dispatch.

Thompson, of the patrol, said the crash is being investigated by an accident-reconstruction team. On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson said troopers met with the prosecutor and it was decided more investigation needed to come before any charges.

The driver was heading south on Woodson Road when the crash happened. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital for treatment before being taken to the jail.

A relative of Freebersyser reached by phone Tuesday declined to talk to a reporter.