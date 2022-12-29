 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dies after crashing into back of St. Louis police vehicle blocking traffic

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. with new details on crash

ST. LOUIS — A driver died when a car hit a St. Louis police vehicle that was blocking traffic early Thursday, authorities said.

A St. Louis police officer suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened about 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. The name of the man who died hasn't been released.

Police said a marked police vehicle was blocking traffic on westbound Natural Bridge, west of Red Bud Avenue. The officer was blocking the road while waiting for a tow truck after an earlier crash; the vehicle in the prior crash was partly in the road.

The officer's vehicle had its emergency lights on, police said. A 2005 Nissan Altima was heading west on Natural Bridge when it hit the back of the parked police car. The man driving the Nissan died at the scene, police said.

The 31-year-old police officer who was sitting in the parked police car was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. He has been on the force 18 months.

That section of Natural Bridge is on the border of the Greater Ville and O'Fallon neighborhoods in north St. Louis.

