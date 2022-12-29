Driver dies after crashing into St. Louis police vehicle

ST. LOUIS — A driver died when a car hit a St. Louis police vehicle that was blocking traffic early Thursday, authorities said.

A St. Louis police officer suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. The name of the driver who died hasn't been released.

Police said a marked police vehicle was blocking traffic on Natural Bridge while waiting for a tow truck after an earlier crash.

A vehicle hit the parked police car that was blocking the intersection. The driver died at the scene, police said. The officer who was with the parked police car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

That section of Natural Bridge is on the border of the Greater Ville and O'Fallon neighborhoods in north St. Louis.