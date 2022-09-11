 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dies and passenger seriously injured in Franklin County motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Gerald, Mo., man was killed and his passenger seriously injured Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle on Route CC in Franklin County.

Larry W. McGee, 64, was southbound around 2:50 p.m. when he lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson on a curve just south of Peters Ford Road, according to report by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

McGee’s motorcycle slid into a highway sign, throwing him and his passenger, Darla Wallace, 52, of Union, off the bike. McGee was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. Wallace was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

The crash report indicates McGee was not wearing a helmet.

