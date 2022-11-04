Dutchtown crash kills 2 after Jeep rolled for almost a block

ST. LOUIS — Two men died Thursday afternoon after their car rolled for almost a block and crashed into several other vehicles in Dutchtown.
Police said the men were in a Jeep Grand Cherokee just after 2 p.m. with four other people — three passengers and a driver — speeding south in the center turn lane on South Grand Boulevard near Taft Avenue.
They clipped the rear of a Nissan Pathfinder, which then struck a parked tractor trailer and crashed into another parked vehicle, police said.
The Jeep then lost control and rolled for nearly a block, crashing into about five parked cars before landing on its side on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace, police said.
A person who saw the crash told police the Jeep's driver ran away from the area before officers arrived, according to a police report.
The two men riding in the Jeep were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said. The other passengers in the Jeep, two men and a woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Nissan's 60-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and no one else was injured, police said.
The southbound lanes of South Grand were closed Thursday afternoon as police investigated.