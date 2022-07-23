Emergency crews cleaning chemical leak in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis officials are asking residents to avoid the site of a chemical leak Saturday as a hazmat team and emergency crews work to clean the site.

Authorities ask residents and travelers to avoid an area of the city stretching between four streets, from 25th and 28th streets to Bond Avenue and State Street.

The city of East St. Louis issued a warning just before 9 a.m. asking residents to avoid the area and report to the nearest emergency room if they feel ill.

Emergency crews were expected to clear the site by 3 p.m., according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials could not immediately be reached for more details.