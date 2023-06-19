A 10-year-old boy from Festus died Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the boy was a passenger on a 2009 Polaris Ranger ATV driven in a field by an older boy.

The vehicle crashed about 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 10300 block of Avon Road.

Police did not release the name of the boy who died. The Ste. Genevieve County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash site is about 75 miles south of St. Louis.

A 12-year-old boy from Valles Mines, Missouri, was driving the ATV in a field when he tried to make a U-turn and the vehicle overturned, police said. The unidentified driver was not injured, according to the patrol's report.