Fire destroys two homes, damages another near I-44 and Hampton

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters worked Saturday to put out a fire that quickly consumed two homes and damaged another in the city's Ellendale neighborhood.

Fire officials said two people were home at the property on Knox Avenue when one smelled and saw smoke in what he thought was the backyard. The resident alerted the other person who was home at the time, and the two escaped.

Another house to the north was also quickly consumed by fire, and a house to the south showed smoke from the windows and roof. One firefighter was treated after becoming overheated.

Eli Chang, 33, said he was out for a run around 1 p.m. and saw dark smoke ballooning near his home at 1908 Knox. As he got closer, he started sprinting when he realized it could be his house.

He said his two roommates were the ones who escaped. As they left, one of them propped open the front door to allow their six cats to get out. It was immediately unclear how many survived.

By around 2 p.m. some of the smoke had cleared and the shell of a blackened house was visible. Still, Chang said he was glad everyone got out in time.

"Everyone is OK, so that's good," he said.

Fire officials said one person lived in the house to the north that was destroyed, though it was unclear if he was home at the time. The house to the south was undergoing renovations and was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation. The location is near Hampton Avenue and Interstate 44.

Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.