Fire engulfs north St. Louis warehouse

ST. LOUIS — A fire consumed a three-story warehouse early Saturday, sending dark billows of smoke through north St. Louis.
Firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze at north 19th and Market streets in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. No one appeared to be inside, the St. Louis Fire Department said in a tweet. Firefighters were battling the flames from outside the collapse zone, it said.
Battalion 1 reports: Defensive #fire attack ongoing; four aerial waterways, two deck guns, and two hand lines working. All members/companies operating outside the collapse zone. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/AZqoYs9ZnL— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 20, 2022