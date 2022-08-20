 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire engulfs north St. Louis warehouse

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A fire consumed a three-story warehouse early Saturday, sending dark billows of smoke through north St. Louis.

Firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze at north 19th and Market streets in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. No one appeared to be inside, the St. Louis Fire Department said in a tweet. Firefighters were battling the flames from outside the collapse zone, it said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News