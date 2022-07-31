Fisherman from Wright City drowns in St. Charles County lake

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fishing trip turned deadly for a Wright City man Saturday.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Raymond E. Robison, 54, was fishing at one of the lakes in the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area west of Weldon Spring.
Troopers said Robison decided to go swimming. He struggled when he went into the water and drowned; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
