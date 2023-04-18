ST. LOUIS — The driver of a vehicle fleeing police was killed Tuesday after she ran a red light and collided with a semi-truck just off Interstate 70 on Adelaide Avenue, police said.

An officer tried to pull over the car on I-70 near Salisbury Street around 12:30 p.m., police said.

The female driver fled north and got off the interstate at Grand Avenue, before getting right back on the interstate, police said.

She then drove a mile north and exited at Adelaide Avenue. Police said she then ran a red light and struck a semi-truck that was driving through the intersection.

She died at the scene of the crash.

A police spokesman said the officer did not chase the woman after she failed to stop.

The interstate was closed in both directions as officers investigated, police said.

The interstate opened back up shortly after 1 p.m., but the exit ramp to Adelaide Avenue from westbound I-70 remained closed.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.