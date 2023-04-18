ST. LOUIS — The driver of a vehicle fleeing police was killed Tuesday after she ran a red light and collided with a semi-truck just off Interstate 70 on Adelaide Avenue, police said.
An officer tried to pull over the car on I-70 near Salisbury Street around 12:30 p.m., police said.
The female driver fled north and got off the interstate at Grand Avenue, before getting right back on the interstate, police said.
She then drove a mile north and exited at Adelaide Avenue. Police said she then ran a red light and struck a semi-truck that was driving through the intersection.
She died at the scene of the crash.
A police spokesman said the officer did not chase the woman after she failed to stop.
The interstate was closed in both directions as officers investigated, police said.
- Messenger: The culture wars come to Bud Light. Cry me a river (of beer).
- St. Louis judge files to hold Kim Gardner in contempt after no prosecutors show for murder trial
- Media Views: Battlehawks are XFL's king at gate and on television, but TV viewership plummets
- BenFred: It's time for Cardinals and Jordan Hicks to have decisive conversation about reliever's future
- Attorney quits Kim Gardner's office, cites 'toxic work environment,' 'untenable' workload
- Ameren customers paid $1.8M for Blues promotion. Only a fraction went to charity, state says.
- St. Louis tears down the DeBaliviere Place gate, a symbol of the 'Delmar Divide'
- Pirates capsize fuming Cardinals in extra innings as Jordan Hicks' struggles persist
- Tornado warnings sweep through St. Louis area, delay City SC soccer game
- Gunman fired shot on MetroLink train crowded with Cardinals fans
- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner doubles down, seeks dismissal of removal suit
- Lack of professionalism, 'guys worrying about themselves' contribute to loss of Blues culture
- Cardinals got 'punched in the mouth.' How an error and a walk helped get back their bite
- Under new leadership, St. Louis-grown brand Lion's Choice eyes expansion
- Missouri senator says he doesn't support adults marrying children, after comments went viral
The interstate opened back up shortly after 1 p.m., but the exit ramp to Adelaide Avenue from westbound I-70 remained closed.
Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!