NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Flooding caused the closing of eastbound Interstate 270 to traffic west of New Halls Ferry Road Friday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.

MoDOT in a news release said heavy rain had damaged a pipe and caused the flooding around noon.

The agency didn't say how soon the eastbound side of the highway will reopen but said evening rush hour traffic is expected to be impacted and urged motorists to use different routes.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the highway at New Halls Ferry to Pershall Road and then back to 270, MoDOT said.

MoDOT also said one lane of westbound 270 also was closed due to flooding.