Franklin County man killed in crash in Arnold

ARNOLD — A Franklin County man was killed Friday evening near Interstate 55 when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by an SUV.

James A. Meyer Jr., 54, of Villa Ridge, Mo., was heading north on West Outer Road in Arnold when he slowed down, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Holly S. Smith, 50, of Arnold was driving behind him in a 2019 Dodge Journey, just south of El Lago Drive, and failed to stop, according to the patrol. The wreck happened at about 7:15 p.m.