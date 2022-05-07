Franklin County woman dies in Gasconade County crash

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A head-on crash claimed the life of a Franklin County woman Saturday morning.

Barbara G. Weirich, 72, of Gerald, died at the scene, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The patrol said Morgan K. Petschonek, 29, of Florissant, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier eastbound on U.S. Route 50 around 8:25 a.m. when she crossed the center line and struck a 2000 Chevrolet 2500 truck driven by Gary E. Weirich, 77, of Gerald, troopers said.

Gary Weirich suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in a helicopter. Petschonek suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

According to the Highway Patrol, Petschonek was wearing a seatbelt. It is not known if the Weiriches were wearing them.

