Friends, co-workers mourn sisters killed in south St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — Ayanna Woods’ hair was as bold and bright as her personality. She transformed her close-cropped cut from fiery orange to cool indigo to platinum blond every few weeks. Sometimes, the color coordinated with her thick-rimmed Buddy Holly glasses or oversized earrings.

“She was someone who always lived out loud,” said Greg Rohde, a longtime co-worker at the Missouri Botanical Garden. “She was funny. She was forceful. You knew it when she was in the room.”

Woods, 42, was driving near her home in the Dutchtown neighborhood in south St. Louis on Monday night when her Chevrolet Trax was hit by another vehicle. She and her sister, DeVonne Wilson, were killed. Wilson was 53 and shared a duplex with Woods.

St. Louis police said a man, 26, was speeding west on Meramec Street just after 10 p.m. when he smashed into the Trax, which was also heading west on Meramec, pushing it into the intersection at Gravois Avenue. The man’s Cadillac XTS flipped and landed on the side of the road. He was taken to a hospital and listed as stable.

It was the second fatal traffic wreck in Dutchtown this month. On Nov. 3, a Jeep Grand Cherokee hurtled through South Grand Boulevard near Taft Avenue and rolled for nearly a block. Multiple vehicles were hit, and two of the Jeep’s passengers were killed.

The deadly collisions fit a grim pattern. Traffic fatalities across Missouri topped a thousand in 2021, the highest total in 15 years, according to the state Department of Transportation. In St. Louis city and county, there were 178 traffic deaths last year.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced in October that she wants to devote at least $40 million in federal aid to making city streets safer, including traffic-slowing measures at major intersections.

Monday’s wreck tore a hole through two families.

“There are three children who lost their parents in an instant,” said Rohde.

Wilson was the mother of an adult son. According to her LinkedIn page, she had worked for almost 25 years for the Wyman Center, a nonprofit that provides opportunities to teens from disadvantaged backgrounds. Woods had an 18-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son.

“Ayanna was very devoted to her kids,” said Rohde.

Her botanical garden co-workers were like a second family, he said. Woods started in the Visitor Services department in 2013 and earned her master’s degree in business administration the following year. She had recently been promoted to ticketing system manager.

In an email to staff last week, Peter Wyse Jackson, the president of the garden, cited Woods’ passion and kindness.

“Visitors loved her; she went out of her way to make their time at the Garden memorable,” he wrote. “We will miss her deeply.”