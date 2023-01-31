Hazelwood police searching for driver who left scene of fatal crash

HAZELWOOD — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday killed one person in Hazelwood, and police are searching for the driver who left before police arrived.

The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday at North Hanley Road and Latty Avenue. One of the vehicles ended up in a tree, according to a fire dispatcher.

Police haven't said who died or released a description of the motorist who fled.

The crash site is about two miles from a homicide scene in Berkeley, where a man was fatally shot about the same time. The shooting was on Busiek Avenue about 3:45 a.m.

A few minutes later, dispatchers were called about the vehicle crash.

The Major Case Squad, which is investigating the Berkeley homicide, is looking at the crash. But a squad spokesman said the two incidents might be a strange coincidence and don't appear to be connected.