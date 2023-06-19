A man from Troy, Missouri, was fatally injured in a head-on crash Saturday night in Lincoln County, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 21-year-old Scott M. Weisheyer.

The crash was about 10:25 p.m. Saturday on Highway 47, east of Anna Avenue.

Weisheyer was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on Highway 47. His vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.

Weisheyer was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Sunday.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 24-year-old man from Troy, suffered minor injuries, the patrol said. A 26-year-old woman from Hawk Point, who was a passenger in the pickup, also suffered minor injuries. They were not wearing seat belts, police said.