A man from Hillsboro died Friday in a fiery crash after he tried to pass another vehicle on a curve in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as 20-year-old Jared C. Young.

The crash involving three vehicles happened at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Highway E at Belleville Lane in Jefferson County.

The patrol said Young was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang north on Highway E, behind a northbound 2010 Ford Explorer.

The patrol said Young tried to pass the Explorer on a curve. A 2016 Ford F450 pickup was heading south. Young's Mustang swerved to the right, and the oncoming pickup hit the driver's side of Young's car.

Young's car ran off the road and caught fire, the patrol said. Young was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The pickup's driver, a 47-year-old man from Bonne Terre, suffered moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The patrol said it's unclear if Young was wearing a seat belt.

A man driving the Explorer was uninjured, the patrol said.