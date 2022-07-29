'His passion was driving trucks,' brother says of man killed in Hazelwood during flood

Authorities said there was no sign of foul play in the Yisrael's death, and there was evidence that his truck had been submerged completely in floodwater.

His brother, Chabaqquwayah Yisrael, of Carthage, told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that Yisrael also had a sister, five nephews and two nieces.

"We talked every day, almost," he said, adding that his brother always tried to do right by people and hoped to marry one day.

Growing up, the two liked to play basketball and football.

"His passion was driving trucks, though," Chabaqquwayah Yisrael said. "Growing up, he wanted to be a truck driver."

Yisrael was an over-the-road truck driver, Chabaqquwayah Yisrael said, which involves hauling freight over long distances. Yisrael had about one year left on his lease-to-own contract for his rig.

"He liked to be on the road, going to different places," Chabaqquwayah Yisrael said. "When he drove, he drove some miles."

Yisrael's death was one of two known deaths caused by the historic flooding in the St. Louis region Tuesday.

Kumsa Heyi, 60, died on Enright Avenue, near Skinker Boulevard, after his vehicle was submerged in floodwater.