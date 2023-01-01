 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hit-and-run kills one, injures another

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead and another injured after a hit-and-run crash early New Year's Day.

St. Louis Police said the crash took place at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Police did not identify the age or sex of the deceased victim; a male was injured and taken to a hospital.

The incident took place on the border of the Academy/Sherman Park and Fountain Park neighborhoods.

