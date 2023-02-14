Hyundai on Tuesday began offering some car owners a free software upgrade in response to skyrocketing theft rates of those vehicles.

The first round of upgrades is available for owners of 2017-2020 Elantras, 2015-2019 Sonatas and 2020-2021 Venues. Drivers can obtain the upgrade at a Hyundai dealership beginning Tuesday, and it takes about an hour to install.

Several other Hyundai models will be eligible for the upgrade in June, though a company spokesperson said some models cannot accommodate the upgrade.

A full list of models available for upgrade can be found here.

“We have prioritized the upgrade’s availability for owners and lessees of our highest-selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves in order for dealers to service them first," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America.

Rates of stolen Kias and Hyundais exploded last year — a trend also seen nationally because of a viral TikTok video that shows how to break into and drive off in many 2011-21 models of the South Korean-made vehicles using just a screwdriver and a USB charging cable. The method can be used on some models of those cars because manufacturers did not install engine immobilizers, an electric anti-theft security device.

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais jumped 1,450% last year in the city, from 273 to 3,958. The same was true in St. Louis County, where a jump from 140 to 1,621 marked a 1,157% increase.

In January, 271 Hyundais and 186 Kias were reported stolen in the city. The county reported 65 stolen Hyundais and 70 stolen Kias during the same time.

Progressive and State Farm are refusing to issue new policies on some Kias and Hyundais because of the high rates.

A Hyundai spokesperson said engine immobilizers are now standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced as of November 2021. A spokesperson for Kia told the Post-Dispatch the device is now standard on all vehicles, and it always has been on the company's push-start vehicles.

Attorneys have filed a class-action suit against the manufacturers, alleging the manufacturers did not meet federal requirements since the cars were made without the engine immobilizer.