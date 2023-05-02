DIVERNON, Ill. — Police are having trouble identifying two of the six people who died in Monday's multi-vehicle crash in a freak dust storm on Interstate 55, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said Tuesday.

All investigators know about those two victims is that the remains of one adult was found in a blue Chrysler 300, and another was in a Hyundai. Police don't know the color of that second vehicle. Investigators haven't been able to pull identifying details from the vehicles badly damaged in the fiery crash.

A windstorm kicked up clouds of blinding dust from farm fields Monday morning, leading to a series of crashes involving 72 vehicles in Montgomery County. The crashes, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, were along a two-mile stretch of I-55 near milepost 76, north of Farmersville, Illinois. The scene is about 75 miles north of St. Louis.

The highway was closed in both directions after the crashes but reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have tentatively identified three other victims, but Montgomery County Coroner Randy Leetham told the Post-Dispatch in an interview that he can't even verify the ages or genders of those three.

"We'll have to use DNA," he said. "And that's gonna be a process."

Leetham said some relatives have called the office, asking about the dead, and investigators also have gotten leads off some commercial vehicles and rental car companies.

Only one of the six people who died has been identified publicly. She was Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin.

Police have little to go on for the two remaining victims. Kelly urged anyone who knows someone driving in the area Monday in a Chrysler 300 or a Hyundai to call police at 618-346-3653.

In the crash, two tractor-trailers caught fire. Thirty-seven people were taken to hospitals. The injured ranged in age from 2 to 80 and have injuries from minor to life-threatening.

At a news conference Tuesday in Divernon, Kelly called it a "terrible series of converging circumstances." He said investigators were looking at the surrounding area to find out "where the dust was coming from." Lt. Col. Chris Owen with the Illinois State Police said the police and other emergency responders were "very brave" and could not see beyond the dust storm when they first arrived.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said. Meteorologists explained that the area is flat with few trees, and has been dry for the last three weeks. Farmers were tilling their fields and planting, and the top layer of soil was loose.

Kelly said several factors contributed to the dust storm, including dry conditions and farmers tilling the soil. "We're going to try to connect as many dots and see if there's anything we can learn from that," he added.