ST. LOUIS — A man driving a Jeep was killed after his vehicle ran a red light at a St. Louis intersection and collided with another car early Thursday, police said.

The crash was at North Vandeventer and Washington avenues, on the western border of the Grand Center neighborhood. Police said crash was reported at 12:02 a.m. Thursday.

A 2009 Jeep Wrangler was heading south on North Vandeventer. The Jeep ran a red light at the intersection, hit a car heading west on Washington Avenue.

Police saw the crash using a camera there monitored by police.

After the collision, the Jeep flipped onto its side and hit a street lamp post, which fell onto the Jeep.

The man driving the Jeep died at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

A 41-year-old man was driving the 2020 Nissan Altima that was hit. He suffered minor injuries. His passenger, a 46-year-old woman, declined medical treatment, police said.