A man from High Ridge, Missouri, died Friday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Jefferson County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 75-year-old Lawrence R. Zagar.

Zagar was driving a 2008 Honda Pilot east on Highway 30 about 9:40 a.m. Friday.

An eastbound 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck was in front of Zagar. The pickup stopped in the road, yielding to a patrol vehicle with its emergency equipment activated, the patrol said.

Zagar's vehicle hit the back of the stopped truck. Zagar, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital where he died that night.

The driver of the pickup truck is a 66-year-old man from House Springs. He was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Missouri law requires driver to yield to emergency vehicles by getting over as far to the right as they can, either by getting off the road or onto a shoulder.