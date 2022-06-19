Jefferson County firefighter injured after falling through floor in burning home

HOUSE SPRINGS — A firefighter with the High Ridge Fire Protection District in northeast Jefferson County was seriously injured Sunday after falling through the floor while battling a house fire.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 4200 block of Hickory Lane in House Springs, roughly 30 miles southwest of St. Louis, and were searching for potential victims when the floor collapsed. The firefighter fell into the basement and was quickly rescued by others, officials said in a news release.

The injured firefighter was then taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The High Ridge Fire Protection District covers roughly 96 square miles of northeast Jefferson County, including House Springs and High Ridge. The district currently has about 30 full-time and 20 part-time firefighters on staff, according to its website.

