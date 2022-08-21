Jefferson County man dies in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 58-year-old man from Byrnes Mill died in a boat crash Saturday night on Lake of the Ozarks, police said.
The boat's driver failed to keep on the lookout and struck a bluff shortly after 9 p.m., injuring himself and two passengers and killing Thomas M. McKown, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. The driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital. No one was wearing a safety device.
The Morgan County coroner pronounced McKown dead shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.