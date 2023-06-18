JEFFERSON COUNTY — A DeSoto man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash roughly 10 miles north of Hillsboro on Old Missouri Highway 21, highway patrol officials said.
Blake A. Blackburn, 30, was driving his 2001 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on the highway near Orchard Drive around 8:10 a.m. when he skidded off the highway and became airborne. Blackburn was ejected from the motorcycle, according to a crash report.
Blackburn died at the scene, officials said.
