HILLSBORO — A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday with DWI and manslaughter in connection with the April vehicle crash that killed his wife in Festus.

Court records allege that Colby Tyler McCreary had a blood-alcohol content of .17%, or more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his Jeep on southbound Interstate 55, fatally injuring his wife.

McCreary's wife, 28-year-old Savannah McCreary of De Soto, died at Mercy Hospital South after the crash on April 30. They were in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that ran off the highway near Manley Quarry Road and struck a rock embankment about 1 a.m. that morning. Both Colby McCreary and Savannah McCreary were thrown from the vehicle.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Trisha Stefanski charged him with DWI resulting in death and one count of involuntary manslaughter. McCreary was released from the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday on a $10,000 surety bond.

Colby McCreary, 29, was seriously injured in the crash and did not return to work. He underwent surgery for a broken femur and other injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said that Colby McCreary no longer works for the sheriff's department, as of Tuesday.

Marshak said his office was misled about the DWI crash.

On the day of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office learned about the crash and that one victim would likely die. Sheriff's Lt. Col. Tim Whitney called Festus police Chief Doug Wendel to ask about the crash and, if necessary, offer investigative support, the sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday. Whitney was told that Festus police had wrapped up the investigation, and the driver showed no signs of impairment.

"We were told one thing and it's something else," Marshak said in an interview Tuesday night.

Marshak said the sheriff's DWI investigators or the Highway Patrol would have investigated the crash, had they been told there were signs of drunken driving. A reporter was unable to reach Wendel for comment.

Colby McCreary was off-duty at the time of the crash. The Festus Police Department investigated the crash initially, then days later requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate after people came forward alleging they had seen the deputy drinking before the crash. The charges come from the work done by the patrol's investigation. The patrol said crash data showed that the Jeep was traveling 87 mph five seconds before impact.

No Sheriff’s Department employees were on the crash scene while the victims were there, but they arrived later, Marshak said in a statement.

Colby McCreary did not have an attorney listed in court records. He could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.

Colby McCreary's father is Jeff McCreary, the De Soto police chief. A woman who answered at Jeff McCreary's home hung up on a reporter Tuesday night, and the chief did not reply to a text message.

Savannah McCreary worked as an office assistant for McCullough Eye Care, according to her obituary. Survivors include a son and daughter.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was scheduled to host a fundraiser for the family on June 10 to help with medical, funeral and childcare costs. But in light of the criminal charges, Marshak said the fundraiser is now postponed.

"It still comes as a surprise to us, and now we have this new information," Marshak said. "A number of volunteers wanted to make sure the money went for the children, and they felt it needed to be more clearly defined" that money wouldn't be going for any legal expenses.

Marshak said another fundraiser might be planned in the future once conditions for how the money is spent are spelled out.

The Post-Dispatch filed a Sunshine Law request on May 10 with Festus police, asking for footage from any body cameras or dash cameras at the crash site. Festus denied the request because the case was under investigation.

Dana Rieck of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.